Two teachers booked for assaulting children in Greater Noida

Two private school teachers were booked for allegedly assaulting children with a stick during a rally in Greater Nodia’s Jewar locality on Saturday afternoon, said police, adding that the teachers were booked for assault at the Jewar police station on Sunday.

Complainant Gaurab Singh, 18, said, “My 16-year-old nephew is a student of Class 12 at a private school in Dayanatpur in Jewar. On Saturday morning, a rally was organised by school authorities.”

“Although the rally was scheduled to start at 9am, it started only around 1.30pm. The school children, including my nephew, were walking in the rally when my nephew’s classmate fell unconscious,” said Singh.

“When my nephew tried helping his friend, two teachers came up to them in anger and started scolding them for disturbing the rally,” said Singh.

“When my nephew tried telling teachers what had happened, they allegedly assaulted him and his friend with a stick in full public view. My nephew sustained injuries to his ear and leg, while his friend also sustained injuries,” said Singh.

After Singh received information, he rushed to the spot and also alerted the police on Dial 112.

Subsequently, the incident was reported to Jewar police station. “After a medical examination of the students, a case under Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Jewar police station against the two teachers on Sunday,” said station house officer Manoj Kumar, adding that further investigation is underway in the case.

