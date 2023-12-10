Two-wheeler hit by truck, private school teacher dies in G Noida accident

A 52-year-old woman, who worked as a private school teacher, died after a speeding dumper hit her two-wheeler from behind in Bisrakh locality of Greater Noida on Saturday afternoon. The driver, who initially fled from the spot leaving behind his vehicle, was arrested on Sunday, police officers aware of the matter said.

Bisrakh station house (SHO) officer Anil Kumar said, “The deceased, Ranjana Shukla, lived with her family at Prem Vatika Colony in Sadullapur, under the jurisdiction of Ecotech-3 police station. She used to teach in a private school teacher at Bisrakh.”

The SHO added, “The accident took place near Gol Chakkar in Bisrakh around 3 pm on Saturday. There was a heavy traffic congestion in the area at that time. As soon as police received a call on the emergency helpline number, 112, a team rushed to the spot and took her to a nearby hospital, where she was declared brought dead.”

Kumar said, “The truck driver, identified as Hansraj, 55, was a resident of Faridabad. He was arrested from near a supermart in Greater Noida.”

He further said, “Based a complaint of the deceased’s family member, a case under sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (death by negligence), and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the driver.

According to the Noida Traffic Police, heavy vehicles have no entry to the city from 5 am to 11 am and from 7 pm to 11 pm.

“If any heavy vehicle is spotted plying in the city during the time of ‘no-entry’, the traffic police penalises a minimum fine of ₹2,000 or seizes the vehicle if the driver is unable to produce papers,” said inspector Ram Singh, Noida traffic.

On Saturday, the traffic police issued a fine of ₹52,000 after a dumper flouted traffic rules in the city. As the video went viral on social media, the Integrated Traffic Management System issued an e-challan for violations.

According to the Noida Traffic Police data, from January to November, it has “issued e-challans against 29,490 heavy vehicles in the district and seized as many as 938 heavy vehicles, including buses and trucks.”