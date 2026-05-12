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Unidentified man jumps to death from Sect 63 Metro stn

A man in his 40s died by suicide at Noida Electronic City Metro Station. Police are investigating and trying to identify him.

Published on: May 12, 2026 04:20 am IST
By Maria Khan
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NOIDA: An unidentified man in his 40s died by suicide after allegedly jumping from the Noida Electronic City Metro Station in Sector 63 on Monday morning, police said.

Police said the body was later sent for post-mortem examination and efforts are underway to establish the identity of the deceased, believed to be around 40 to 45 years old. (Representational image)

According to the police, an information regarding the incident was received around 6am from locals, prompting a team from the Sector 63 police station to visit the spot and shift the injured person to a nearby hospital. Doctors at the hospital declared him dead.

Police said the body was later sent for post-mortem examination and efforts are underway to establish the identity of the deceased, believed to be around 40 to 45 years old.

Amit Kumar, station house officer (Sector 63 police station) told HT that police have circulated photographs of the deceased across police networks to ascertain his identity. “The identity has not been established so far. We have circulated his photograph through all our available channels. But no information has been received yet about who he was or where he was from,” he added.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Maria Khan

Senior Correspondent, Hindustan Times. Reports on district administration, health, civic issues, and environmental concerns in Noida and Greater Noida. Graduated from MJP Rohilkhand University in 2015 and started career in journalism in 2016, at The Times of India, UP West (Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad and Sambhal) where reported on a range of issues including crime and politics till November 2021. Working with Hindustan Times since June, 2023.

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