Unidentified man jumps to death from Sect 63 Metro stn

NOIDA: An unidentified man in his 40s died by suicide after allegedly jumping from the Noida Electronic City Metro Station in Sector 63 on Monday morning, police said. Police said the body was later sent for post-mortem examination and efforts are underway to establish the identity of the deceased, believed to be around 40 to 45 years old. (Representational image)

According to the police, an information regarding the incident was received around 6am from locals, prompting a team from the Sector 63 police station to visit the spot and shift the injured person to a nearby hospital. Doctors at the hospital declared him dead.

Police said the body was later sent for post-mortem examination and efforts are underway to establish the identity of the deceased, believed to be around 40 to 45 years old.

Amit Kumar, station house officer (Sector 63 police station) told HT that police have circulated photographs of the deceased across police networks to ascertain his identity. “The identity has not been established so far. We have circulated his photograph through all our available channels. But no information has been received yet about who he was or where he was from,” he added.

A CCTV footage from the area suggested the man may have been mentally disturbed, said police.

“When we examined the CCTV footage from the area later, his behaviour appeared unusual. He was roaming around the area for quite some time. From his activities, it appeared that he was mentally disturbed,” the SHO added.

Police said that no criminal angle has emerged so far in the case but further investigation is underway.