Unidentified woman’s charred body found in Greater Noida forest

An unidentified woman’s body was found in a burnt state in a Greater Noida forest by local residents on Tuesday, prompting the police to launch an investigation, said police officers involved in the case.

A forensic team has inspected the scene, and a post-mortem examination of the body is underway, according to the officer. (Representational Image)

“Around 7am, police received word that a body had been discovered in the forest land near Jaganpur village. A police team arrived and took the body into custody. The body was discovered in a burned state, with its face completely destroyed. By looking at her clothes, investigators were able to identify the body as that of a young woman,” said Anuj Panwar, in-charge of the Ecotech-1 police station.

A forensic team has inspected the scene, and a post-mortem examination of the body is underway, according to the officer. “Efforts are being made to identify the woman. We’re also looking into missing person reports from nearby police stations,” said the officer.

Another body found

Meanwhile, a 28-year-old woman’s body was discovered at her rented accommodation in Noida’s Sarfabad village by police on Monday night.

“Around 6pm on Monday, residents in Sarfabad village alerted police to a foul odour emanating from a locked house in the area. When police arrived, the door was forced open, and a woman was discovered dead inside the flat,” said Jitendra Singh, in-charge of Sector 113 police station.

The woman was identified as Preeti Balmiki, who shared the rented apartment with her husband Ashok Balmiki and in-laws.

“The woman is a Farrukhabad native, and her husband worked in a Noida factory. Neighbours said the woman’s husband and in-laws had not been seen in a few days. Police have notified the woman’s family,” said the officer.

Singh added that the body was discovered bloated and partially decomposed. “On the surface, the woman apparently died three days ago. Further investigation is being conducted, and a post-mortem report is awaited,” he said, adding that no case has been filed yet.

