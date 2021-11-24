Union minister Gadkari inaugurates vehicle scrapping, recycling unit in Noida

Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday inaugurated the first vehicle scrapping and recycling unit in the country at Noida’s Sector 80. The facility, developed by Maruti Suzuki Toyotsu India Private Limited (MSTI), is a joint venture of Maruti Suzuki and Toyota Tsusho group.

Spread over 10,993 square metres, the facility has a capacity to scrap and recycle over 2,000 end-of-life vehicles (ELVs) in a month, which translates to 24,000 vehicles annually. One vehicle can be recycled in 200 minutes. Built with an investment of over ₹44 crore, the facility uses modern and technologically advanced machines to dismantle the vehicles and produces zero discharge. Gautam Budh Nagar has over one lakh old diesel and petrol vehicles.

Gadkari said studies show that the pollution generated by one old vehicle is equal to 15 new vehicles. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a net zero emission by 2070, in context of the recently concluded Climate Change Conference (COP 26) summit in Glasgow, Scotland. This scrapping and recycling facility is in the same direction. The facility will help generate employment and increase sale of new vehicles,” he said.

The minister said the auto sector has an annual turnover of ₹7.5 lakh crore. “The target is to take it to ₹15 lakh crore in next five years,” he said. Gadkari also said the government is considering a proposal to provide more tax-related concessions on vehicles which are purchased after scrapping old vehicles. He said such scrapping and recycling facilities will be developed in each district.

Kenichi Ayukawa, managing director & CEO Maruti Suzuki, and chairman, MSTI, said the facility is environment friendly for dismantling ELVs. “This is our first facility in India. This is a big and commendable step towards clean air and environment. Aligning with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, all the equipment being used at the facility is manufactured in India,” he said.

Officials said an ELV owner needs to book a slot by visiting the website – www.msti.co.in or call 18004193530. The company representative will visit the vehicle owner’s place and complete the documentation, and evaluate the ELV’s net worth. The representative will then bring the ELV at the recycling facility and dismantle the vehicle.

When HT paid a visit to the facility, it observed that the recycling takes places in nine phases. The vehicles’ tyres, CNG kits, battery, fuel tank, engine, windshield, doors, bonnet, bumper, headlights, seats, steering, dashboard, floor mat, roofing and interior parts are systematically removed at different stations. Finally, the vehicle’s frame is lifted by a crane and put inside the recycling machine which dismantles it and produces a square shaped recycled block.

MSTI officials said vehicle owners get a certificate of recycling, which can be used for de-registering their old vehicle at the regional transport office. The company also makes online payment of the vehicle’s net worth to the owner. The scrap recovered is sold to authorised recyclers. The company aims to expand this service in other parts of the country.

Satoshi Suzuki, ambassador of Japan to India, also attended the programme and appreciated the initiative. He said Japan will further strengthen ties with India in business and other activities.