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University workers protest in Gr Noida; situation calm amid heightened vigil after earlier unrest

University workers protest in Gr Noida; situation calm amid heightened vigil after earlier unrest

Updated on: Apr 15, 2026 11:17 am IST
PTI |
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Noida, Workers at a private university in Greater Noida's Dadri staged a protest on Wednesday, demanding a salary hike, even as police said that the situation remained peaceful and was brought under control after talks with the demonstrators.

University workers protest in Gr Noida; situation calm amid heightened vigil after earlier unrest

Hundreds of men and women workers squatted on a road outside the Shiv Nadar University entrance gate in the Dadri area and raised slogans pressing for their demands.

They demanded an increase in salaries and a doubling of the overtime payment, among other issues.

Police officials said the protesters were aware of the state government's provisions regarding wage hikes.

Around 10.45 am, police in a brief statement claimed the protest had ended.

"The situation remained peaceful and normalcy was restored after discussions with the workers. There is no ongoing protest at the site," a police official said.

Meanwhile, Gautam Buddha Nagar Police on Wednesday morning intensified vigil across the commissionerate and conducted foot patrols in several sensitive areas to maintain law and order.

The stepped-up security measures come a day after the situation in Noida remained largely peaceful but tense on Tuesday, even as a minor protest broke out outside a premium high-rise society where hundreds of domestic helps went on strike demanding a salary hike and four days of leave per month, among other benefits.

The developments follow large-scale protests by factory workers in Noida on Monday, demanding a wage hike, which turned violent and led to incidents of arson and vandalism in parts of the city.

According to the police, over 300 people had been arrested and seven FIRs lodged in connection with Monday's protests.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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