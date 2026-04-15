Noida, Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Medha Roopam has warned outsourcing agencies and contractors of strict action, including blacklisting and licence cancellation, in case of any unruly behaviour by them or their workers.

Unruly conduct by outsourcing firms, workers may invite blacklisting, licence cancellation: Noida DM

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The warning comes in the wake of a large-scale protest by thousands of factory workers, including women, in Noida that turned violent on Monday.

Chairing a meeting with outsourcing agencies and contractors of various industrial units on Tuesday, Roopam stressed the need for 100 per cent compliance with government guidelines to maintain industrial peace in the district.

"All contractors must ensure 100 per cent adherence to government guidelines. If any unruly behaviour is exhibited by an agency, or by any of its employees or workers, the agency itself shall be held jointly responsible and in such instances, the agency may be blacklisted, and proceedings for the cancellation of its licence may be initiated," the DM said.

Referring to the revised minimum wage rates prescribed by the state government, the district magistrate said unskilled workers will receive ₹13,690 per month, semi-skilled workers ₹15,059, and skilled workers ₹16,868.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} She directed contractors to ensure full compliance with these wage standards and to transfer wages directly into workers' bank accounts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She directed contractors to ensure full compliance with these wage standards and to transfer wages directly into workers' bank accounts. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Emphasising the interdependence of stakeholders, Roopam said industry, workers and employers are mutually complementary. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Emphasising the interdependence of stakeholders, Roopam said industry, workers and employers are mutually complementary. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "The smooth operation of industries safeguards employment opportunities, while the stability of employers simultaneously ensures the future of the workforce," she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The smooth operation of industries safeguards employment opportunities, while the stability of employers simultaneously ensures the future of the workforce," she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She cautioned that any disruption in industrial activity would adversely impact all stakeholders as well as the overall development of the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She cautioned that any disruption in industrial activity would adversely impact all stakeholders as well as the overall development of the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The district magistrate also appealed to the public not to pay heed to rumours or misleading information and urged all stakeholders to work with mutual cooperation and trust. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The district magistrate also appealed to the public not to pay heed to rumours or misleading information and urged all stakeholders to work with mutual cooperation and trust. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She assured that the state government remains committed to protecting the interests of both workers and employers, and that the administration stands ready to act promptly to resolve any issues. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She assured that the state government remains committed to protecting the interests of both workers and employers, and that the administration stands ready to act promptly to resolve any issues. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON