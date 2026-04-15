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Unruly conduct by outsourcing firms, workers may invite blacklisting, licence cancellation: Noida DM

Unruly conduct by outsourcing firms, workers may invite blacklisting, licence cancellation: Noida DM

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 09:29 am IST
PTI |
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Noida, Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Medha Roopam has warned outsourcing agencies and contractors of strict action, including blacklisting and licence cancellation, in case of any unruly behaviour by them or their workers.

Unruly conduct by outsourcing firms, workers may invite blacklisting, licence cancellation: Noida DM

The warning comes in the wake of a large-scale protest by thousands of factory workers, including women, in Noida that turned violent on Monday.

Chairing a meeting with outsourcing agencies and contractors of various industrial units on Tuesday, Roopam stressed the need for 100 per cent compliance with government guidelines to maintain industrial peace in the district.

"All contractors must ensure 100 per cent adherence to government guidelines. If any unruly behaviour is exhibited by an agency, or by any of its employees or workers, the agency itself shall be held jointly responsible and in such instances, the agency may be blacklisted, and proceedings for the cancellation of its licence may be initiated," the DM said.

Referring to the revised minimum wage rates prescribed by the state government, the district magistrate said unskilled workers will receive 13,690 per month, semi-skilled workers 15,059, and skilled workers 16,868.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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