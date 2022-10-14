UP cabinet approves Film City revised DPR; global tender likely to be issued on Diwali

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Thursday approved the revised detailed project report (DPR) of the Film City to be developed on 1000 acres of land in Sector 21 along the Yamuna Expressway, close to the Jewar airport site. The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) will soon issue a global tender to onboard a film production house to develop the project.

“The UP cabinet has approved the revised DPR and we have decided to issue a global tender on Diwali to finalise a developer for the project,” Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer, Yeida, said. The revised DPR was placed before the cabinet for approval on Thursday after it was cleared by a high-level committee headed by UP chief secretary DS Mishra, officials said.

According to the new DPR, the developer will have to pay ₹144 crore as security before work begins at the site. The firm will get 90 years instead of 40 to develop the project. The budget has also been revised from ₹10,000 crore to ₹7,210 crore. The committee has further allowed OTT platforms to apply for this project.

The Film City will be developed in four phases and the developer will be required to finish Phase 1 in four years. “The developer will also be at liberty to prepare and develop the layout for this project. The developer was earlier told to work on a layout approved by the government,” Singh added.

Yeida floated a global tender in November last year but failed to select a suitable developer because the only agency which applied for the bid did not fulfil the required terms and conditions. Following this, the authority and the state government decided to revise the DPR.

Yeida hired Coldwell Banker Richard Ellis (CBRE) — an American commercial real estate services and investment firm — as a consultant for the DPR on January 8, 2021, after Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced the development of another Film City in the state.

