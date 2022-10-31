UP CM to inaugurate projects in Noida, G Noida on his two-day visit

NOIDA: The Noida and the Greater Noida authorities are all geared up to host Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who will reach Greater Noida on Monday for a two-day long visit.

On the first day, the chief minister will inaugurate a data centre project in Knowledge Park V and on Tuesday, he will launch multiple infrastructure projects for both the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida, sources said.

Both the Noida and Greater Noida authorities are busy preparing for the chief minister’s visit, said officials.

The Greater Noida authority officials are cleaning and repairing the Gautam Buddha University auditorium, where the chief minister is expected to pay a visit and are also making sure that Ganga water supply reaches Greater Noida’s reservoir on time for the inauguration of a water infrastructure project.

“The Ganga water supply will reach on time. After the chief minister opens the water project to the public, we will start supplying Ganga water to at least 22 sectors located in the eastern part of Greater Noida, where we have already laid the pipeline network for smooth supply. By next year, we will be able to supply Ganga water to Greater Noida West areas as work is underway to lay pipes there,” said Ritu Maheshwari, the chief executive officer (CEO) of both the Noida and the Greater Noida authorities.

The Noida authority is finalising the names of the projects, which will be officially opened to the public after inauguration by the chief minister. The projects include a bus terminal in Sector 82, integrated traffic management and safety surveillance system, an underpass on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and others.

Yotta Infrastructure Solutions, a subsidiary of Mumbai-based Hiranandani Group, is building three data centres in Greater Noida. Yotta had started work on its first 20-acre data centre in January 2021, after the state government allotted the land for the same in 2020.

The first data centre has been completed and it will be inaugurated by the chief minister during his two-day visit. The work on two other data centres is underway, sources said. The UP government is also encouraging industrialists to invest heavily in Noida, Greater Noida and the Yamuna Expressway regions in order to fuel the economy and create jobs.

Sanjay Dutt, chief executive officer and managing director, Tata Realty and Infrastructure Limited said, “After Bangalore, Noida is becoming the preferred choice for global and domestic investors to set up business here because of the better infrastructure and improved law and order. The Noida International Airport in Jewar will also become a reality. Earlier Gurugram had an edge because of its proximity to Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport. But now, Noida is becoming the most sought after destination for investment with the state performing better in the ‘ease of doing business’ index in the country.”

