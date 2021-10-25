UP cops booked for extortion, illegally keeping 3 men at police station

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The accused policemen are posted in Ghaziabad while the FIR has been lodged at the Phase 3 police station in Noida over the October 23 incident, the officials said. 
The 50-year-old complainant Leelu said some time back he had taken money on loan from Bahlolpur village-resident Rajendra Yadav and returned the amount to him.(Representative image)
 Four unnamed Uttar Pradesh Police personnel are among six people booked for extortion and illegally keeping three Noida-based men at a police station in Ghaziabad where one of them was allegedly forced to sign two bank cheques of 5 lakh each, officials said.

The accused policemen are posted in Ghaziabad while the FIR has been lodged at the Phase 3 police station in Noida over the October 23 incident, the officials said.

The 50-year-old complainant Leelu said some time back he had taken money on loan from Bahlolpur village-resident Rajendra Yadav and returned the amount to him.

“On Saturday morning, Yadav, his son Amit and four policemen showed up at my residence in Noida Sector 68's village Garhi Chaukhandi. Me, my brother and my nephew were forcefully picked up from our residence by them and taken to Indirapuram police station,” Leelu alleged.

“At the police station, I was forced to sign two cheques of 5 lakh each of my bank account in a branch located in Nirman Vihar in Delhi. It was only after handing over the cheques to them that we could manage to leave the police station,” he alleged.

Leelu along with his brother and his nephew approached the Noida Police after being “released” from the Indirapuram police station in Ghaziabad to lodge a complaint, an official said.

“On the basis of the complaint, an FIR was lodged at the Phase 3 police station against Rajendra Yadav, his son Amit and four unidentified police personnel,” a Noida police spokesperson said.

The FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 342 (wrongful confinement) and 384 (extortion), the police said, adding the matter is being investigated. 

