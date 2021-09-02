UP govt forms SIT to probe Emerald Court case

NOIDA: The Noida authority, in a report, has shared details of at least six officials involved in the process of sanctioning maps of twin towers -- Apex and Ceyane -- of Supertech’s Emerald Court project in Sector 93B, said officials on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government formed a special investigation team on Thursday to investigate the involvement of top officials of the authority in the same.

The government has suspended a manager in the planning department of the Noida authority in connection with the twin tower case, officials said. “Mukesh Goyal, manager in the planning department, was nominated to attend the Supreme Court hearings in the Emerald Court case. But he did not bring important facts to the notice of senior officers of the Noida authority,” said a senior authority official.

The move comes two days after the Supreme Court directed demolition of the twin towers within three months and ordered prosecution of officials of the Noida authority for commissioning violations of the National Building Regulation 2005, 2006 and 2020, while approving maps of these towers in violation of the building bylaws 2010.

Senior officials of the Noida authority said that they have sent a report comprising the details of those posted there when the building map was sanctioned. The names include the then chief architect and town planner, additional chief executive officer, and several others. Now, the four-member SIT, headed by Uttar Pradesh industrial development commissioner (IDC) Sanjeev Mittal, will probe the role of the officials to fix responsibility in the matter -- which is a major jolt to the realty sector.

“The Noida authority has sent a report in this matter. The SIT, headed by the industrial development commissioner, will investigate the matter and do the needful. The government will issue a notification in this regard soon,” said Arvind Kumar, additional chief secretary, infrastructure and industrial department (IDD) in Uttar Pradesh.

The SIT team will also have additional chief secretary (revenue) Manoj Singh, ADG (police) Rajeev Sabharwal, and Uttar Pradesh’s chief town and rural planner Anup Kumar. The state government has given a week’s time to the team to submit the report.

Meanwhile, the Supertech Group said, “We will comply with the honourable Supreme Court’s order, and we may use the legal options available.”

Residents of the Emerald Court said that they are hoping that the Noida authority will exercise due care during the demolition drive, and it would not impact nearby buildings. “We have requested the Noida authority to carry out the demolition drive in a manner that it does not affect the safety of the nearby buildings where people are already residing,” said UB Singh Teotia, petitioner in the case.