UP govt nod for Yeida’s Master Plan-2031, Heritage City project

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Thursday said the Uttar Pradesh government has approved its Master Plan-2031 paving way for the development of the Raya Urban Centre in Mathura, along the Yamuna Expressway. Religious tourism to Mathura is expected to pick up once the Heritage City project takes shape, said Yeida officials. (PTI/Archive)

The authority plans to have residential, religious, economic and industrial areas in the urban centre, said officials.

“The Raya Urban Centre is spread over three square kilometres on both sides of the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura district and consists of residential projects, religious tourism ventures and mixed land use development in this area having a religious heritage.

The Raya Urban Centre in Mathura will cover 9,366.2 hectares of area and as per the master plan it will be expanded to 11,653.76 hectares area once developed to its full capacity. The Raya Urban centre will have industrial sectors, mixed land use areas, residential projects, commercial, and institutional development among others. The Master Plan-2031 approved by the state government has focused more on the multiple usage of the land to cater to the demands of this city,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer, Yeida, on Thursday.

“Yeida will also increase the land earmarked for the riverfront and tourism activities from 109.7 hectares to 505.65 hectares, and the space for tourism infrastructure has increased from 731.3 hectares to 1,520.51 hectares in the Master Plan-2031,” he said.

“The UP government has, while approving the Master Plan-2031, increased the riverfront area, which has green zones, sports facilities, golf courses and other international sports facilities. We will work as per the master plan provisions approved on October 18, 2024,” said Singh.

In terms of land allocation within the Raya Urban Centre, 2,216.25 hectares have been designated for residential use, while 416.58 hectares are allocated for the current rural population. An additional 459.79 hectares are set aside for extended population growth. Commercial activities will occupy 701.68 hectares, and 853.46 hectares are reserved for industrial development. The area designated for mixed land use has been increased to 301.44 hectares, officials said.

The riverfront area will now cover 505.65 hectares, while tourism-related infrastructure will be developed over 1,520.51 hectares. A total of 132.63 hectares are allocated for office spaces, and 746.83 hectares are earmarked for semi-public use. Public amenities will cover 196.48 hectares, with an equal area designated for transport infrastructure.

The Master Plan also includes provisions for green belts, with 1,592.26 hectares reserved for this purpose. Parks and playgrounds will span 586.87 hectares, and an additional 287.10 hectares have been set aside for recreational green spaces.

Lastly, the area covering ponds and other water bodies totals 89.75 hectares, ensuring the preservation of these natural resources.

“After the approval of the revised Master Plan-2031, which includes the Heritage City project, we will start the process of land acquisition for the development of new sectors at the ground. Modern infrastructure and facilities will soon transform the Raya Urban Centre into a thriving new city. The master plan encompasses the notified area from the right side of the Yamuna Expressway up to the Mathura-Bareilly Road, with urban development extending three kilometers on the left side of the expressway as well. This area will form a 6km wide strip along the expressway, with sectors for industrial activities concentrated on the left side,” said Singh.

The detailed project report for Heritage City has already been approved by the authority board, and will soon be presented before the UP bid evaluation committee and committee of secretaries for further approval.