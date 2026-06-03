UP man kills son who wanted to sell their land for business venture; held: Cops

A man allegedly killed his 25-year-old son on Monday over a disagreement concerning 1,080,000 square feet of land in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur district, was arrested on Tuesday, police said.

Police said the dispute ultimately led Sundar to allegedly conspire to kill his son. (Representative Image/iStock)

The victim, Tushar Tyagi, was found shot dead inside his SUV near Panchi village on the Meerut-Bulandshahr highway late Monday night. Police arrested his father, Sundar Tyagi, a history-sheeter, along with his associate Amit, a resident of Dehradun on Tuesday.

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According to investigators, the murder stemmed from a long-running disagreement over family land. Tushar wanted to sell the agricultural land and invest the proceeds in a business venture, while his father strongly opposed the move.

Police said the dispute ultimately led Sundar to allegedly conspire to kill his son.

Tushar’s sister, Mona Tyagi, told police that Tushar received a phone call on Monday evening from someone claiming to be hungry and asking him to bring food. Trusting the request, Tushar left home in his SUV carrying the meal.

Police speculate the request was a carefully planned trap as Tushar was allegedly called to a secluded location where he was later shot dead.

Tushar’s wife, Shikha Tyagi, said in her complaint that her husband, a resident of Doymi village in Hapur, left home around 8pm, saying he would return shortly. About an hour later, Tushar called his family, informing them that Arvind alias Bittu Tyagi and some associates were taking him into a forested area and threatening to kill him.

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Moments later, both his mobile phones were switched off. The family immediately began searching for him.

At around 11 pm, Krish, who was assisting the family in the search, reportedly received a call from Arvind alias Bittu Tyagi’s mobile phone, claiming Tushar was shot before the call disconnected and the phone was switched off.

After hours of searching, relatives located Tushar’s SUV parked beneath the bridge near Panchi village on the Meerut-Bulandshahr national highway. He was found lying inside the vehicle in a pool of blood.

Police said that the murder took place near the Kali underpass and Panchi bridge area on the Meerut-Bulandshahr Highway. Investigators speculate the murder occurred between 9.30pm and 10pm on Monday.

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Investigators found that Tushar sustained two gunshot wounds to the head and neck. Based on the family’s complaint, police initially registered a murder case against Arvind alias Bittu Tyagi of Tyaginagar and Tarun Tyagi of Doymi village.

However, further investigation and CCTV footage revealed the involvement of Tushar’s father, Sundar, and his associate Amit.

Police said Sundar is a history-sheeter registered with Hapur Dehat police station and had not lived with his family for some time.

Meerut (rural) superintendent of police Abhijeet Singh said that while the investigation has established the involvement of Sundar Tyagi and Amit, the roles of Arvind alias Bittu Tyagi and Tarun Tyagi are still being examined.