UP sanctions buses along four expressways; two routes through Noida

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has allowed the operation of buses by private operators along four important expressways for the first time and has called for applications from such operators to allot contract carriage permits.

Two of these new private bus service routes will pass through Noida, connecting it with important cities such as Lucknow, Ghaziabad and Meerut. These include a service from Botanical Garden in Noida’s Sector 37 towards Delhi-Meerut expressway (via Kaushambi)and further towards Partapur-Meerut expressway bypass and Ghantaghar.

Another service will be from Lucknow to Noida via Ring Road and Kuberpur in Agra and Pari Chowk in Greater Noida. Two other routes will be along the Purvanchal expressway and Bundelkhand expressway.

“The state transport department is opening up bus operation routes for private operators along four important expressways of the state and will soon issue permits. Once the applications are received, permits will be issued on a merit basis. The service will be especially beneficial for Gautam Budh Nagar residents as two of these routes are through Noida and will improve the city’s connectivity with other cities,” said Siyaram Verma, assistant regional transport officer (ARTO).

Private operators may submit their applications for the permit till November 22 at the UPSRTC office at Mahatma Gandhi Marg in Lucknow, officials said, adding that online applications are not being accepted as of now. The applicants also need to submit a court fee of ₹200 besides an application fee of ₹1,200.

According to officials, there are already several buses plying illegally (‘daggamar’ buses) along these routes and the move is aimed at discouraging such illegal services.

“Both these routes have a high demand and there are buses plying along them. But technically, these buses are violating the permit conditions as they have either stage carriage or all India permits, wherein they can pick and drop from only single points (for example, bus stations) and are not permitted to stop at various points along the way. Issuing stage carriage permits will help stop this kind of permit violation and also meet commuter demands,” said Prashant Tiwary, ARTO.

According to Sandeep Dhuper, president, Noida bus union, issuing stage carriage permits will demoralise the unauthorised bus operators and encourage them to get the correct permits. “The demand along all these routes is very high and it will only encourage bus operators to get the correct permit. There is only a need to regulate the sleeper coaches that operate at night,” he said.