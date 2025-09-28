UP trade show Day 3 blends finance, exports, healthcare, and culture

On the third day of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) 2025, finance, exports, healthcare, food, and fashion converged at the India Expo Mart, drawing more than 1.25 lakh visitors. Organisers said the day marked a shift from policy announcements and investor buzz to execution, with a mix of fiscal clarity, grassroots entrepreneurship, and cultural showcases. The CM Yuva Conclave logged 2,200 business enquiries and 101 B2B meetings; Khadi hit the runway as heritage and high fashion before cultural performances. (HT Photo)

At the finance department session, minister Suresh Khanna described UPITS as a “great facility” for entrepreneurs, assuring investors of a fiscal roadmap anchored in policy stability, ease of doing business, and incentive-led reforms. His remarks aimed at reassuring domestic and international stakeholders of Uttar Pradesh’s resilience.

One of the busiest areas was Stall 9 in Hall 4, where the State Agency for Comprehensive Health and Integrated Services (SACHIS) showcased healthcare reforms. Officials highlighted that under Ayushman Bharat, 53.8 million health cards have been issued, covering 87% of eligible families.

“If they can reach this scale in Uttar Pradesh, why can’t we?” asked a Rajasthan health official, while SACHIS CEO Archana Verma called the scheme “transformative”, inviting private investors in hospitals, pharmaceuticals, and equipment. “I came here for trade, but this health stall tells another story—that UP is serious about its poorest families too,” said Neha Sharma, a buyer from Delhi.

The horticulture and food processing department showcased the Uttar Pradesh Food Processing Industry Policy-2023, while the fisheries department highlighted its “Blue Revolution” programme. MSME minister Rakesh Sachan steered the “From Local to Global” discussion on district-specific products, while industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta “Nandi” joined exporters at a FIEO session on e-commerce.

Momentum was visible: the ODOP pavilion reported deals worth ₹20.77 crore on Day 2, compared with ₹25.59 lakh on Day 1. Day 3 recorded over 35,000 business visitors.

At the CM Yuva Conclave, 2,200 business enquiries were logged, taking its three-day tally to 5,525. It also hosted 101 B2B meetings and 39 presentations. “For a startup like mine, just one investor meeting can change the game,” said Lucknow entrepreneur Ankit Verma. Meanwhile, FIEO’s Buyer-Seller Meet facilitated 288 MoUs worth ₹89 crore. “This platform is unlike anything we’ve seen in other states,” said Mohammed Faisal, an exporter from Moradabad.

As the sessions wound down, Khadi was showcased as both heritage and high fashion in a runway event attended by Sachan. Models walked in handspun fabric under the banner “Khadi for Nation, Khadi for Fashion.” The evening closed with cultural performances, including Kathak, Tharu and Badhawa dances, Lokgāyan, and a recital by Padma Shri Malini Awasthi.

“What strikes me is that it isn’t just about business here. It’s about showing that UP is changing—in trade, in culture, and even in healthcare,” said Rajesh Gupta, a visitor from Noida.