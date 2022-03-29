UPPCB directs Edifice to take more dust control measures at Noida’s twin tower demolition site

Following an inspection, the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) on Monday asked Edifice Engineering, the company that will demolish the Supertech twin towers, to ensure more frequent sprinkling of water at the site to control dust.

The company has also been told to cover two towers of Emerald Court closest to the demolition site with green sheets to protect them against dust and ensure that the debris is also covered. Several supporting walls on every floor need to be pulled down before the controlled blast, scheduled for May 22, that will demolish the entire structure of the two 32-storeyed buildings takes place. This will also create much debris at the site. While some of the debris will be used as a buffer during the blast for covering pipelines and other structures, the rest of it will be transported to the construction and demolition (C&D) waste processing plant.

“We are regularly inspecting the site and have suggested three steps that should be immediately taken to control dust at the site. One of the most important steps is to cover the neighbouring buildings with green sheets. The company must also submit regular reports and check dust and noise pollution on-site,” said Praveen Kumar, regional officer, UPPCB Noida.

Officials of Edifice Engineering said they had already covered Aster 2, which is about eight metres away from the Apex and Ceyane towers that will be demolished. Aster 3 and Aspire, two other buildings are also being covered with green sheets now.

“By Tuesday, all three buildings will be covered with green sheets. We have also started sprinkling more water. We are ensuring as much pollution control as possible, at least before the blast,” said Uttkarsh Mehta, partner, Edifice Engineering.

He added that a consultant has also been hired to monitor and send weekly reports to the UPPCB for dust and noise pollution control.

Meanwhile, neighbouring residents said they are starting to monitor pollution as well. “There will be dust at the site but several measures are being taken to ensure that it is minimal. We are in the process of buying an AQI (air quality index) meter so that we can also monitor pollution levels,” said Udaybhan Singh Teotia, president, Emerald Court Apartment Owners’ Association.

According to authorities, a test blast is planned for April 10 at the site. All permissions except the police’s have been received. The final permission from police is expected some time this week. The explosives for the test blast have also been ordered and will be transported to the site on the day of the blast.