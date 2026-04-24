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UP's Noida gears up for mega health mission for industrial workers

A mega health campaign is being planned for May 1, when 201 medical camps will be set up across the district

Updated on: Apr 24, 2026 05:06 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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In a major push to strengthen healthcare access for industrial workers, the district administration in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar has launched an extensive health infrastructure initiative targeting nearly 12 lakh ‘shramik bandhu’ employed across more than 8,000 industries in the region.

A mega health campaign is being planned for May 1, when 201 medical camps will be set up across the district(HT)

The focus is on delivering state-of-the-art, free healthcare services directly at workers' doorsteps.

Under the direction of the chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the health department, in collaboration with over 70 private hospitals, government institutions, NGOs, and industries, has begun a series of daily medical camps across industrial units and 25 nearby residential clusters.

A mega health campaign is being planned for May 1, when 201 medical camps will be set up across the district, alongside free treatment-including primary, secondary, and tertiary care-at all government and 22 major private hospitals, according to a press release.

Officials said the camps are equipped with advanced diagnostic and treatment facilities (HT)
Officials described the initiative as a first-of-its-kind comprehensive health outreach in Gautam Buddh Nagar (HT)

In addition to health camps, the administration is also planning on-site clinics in industries, crèche facilities for workers' children, and improved living conditions through CSR initiatives in coordination with NGOs and industry stakeholders.

Officials described the initiative as a first-of-its-kind comprehensive health outreach in Gautam Buddh Nagar, aimed at ensuring accessible, affordable, and quality healthcare for the district's workforce.

 
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