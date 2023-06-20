CM Yogi Adityanath to dedicate multiple projects on June 25 during his visit to Noida

The chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, is scheduled to visit Noida on June 25, during which he will inaugurate several projects in the city, including the Parthala Flyover in Sector 121, the Advent underpass in Sector 137, and Vedvan Park in Sector 78.

Chief minister will also address a gathering of supporters. (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Officials from the Noida Authority, police, and other agencies have already begun their preparations for the Chief Minister’s visit. Officials said that they are giving final touches to the projects which will be dedicated by the chief minister who will also address a gathering of supporters.

“We are busy with the preparations and adding the final touches to Vedvan Park and other infrastructure,” said Vandana Sharma, officer on special duty of the Noida authority.

The Noida authority has constructed a six-lane, 697-metre-long flyover on the Noida-Greater Noida West route. With a budget of ₹80.54 crore, the flyover project aims to eliminate traffic signals at the Parthala Chowk junction. Construction on the project began on December 24, 2020, with the objective of providing seamless connectivity for commuters between Noida and Greater Noida, who currently face congestion at the Parthala traffic intersection.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Officials said that the authority is currently painting pillars and walls and enhancing the roundabout under the flyover, as other works have already been completed.

The underpass project, initiated on June 11, 2020, aims to facilitate smooth connectivity between Sectors 137/142 and Sector 168/135, among others along the expressway. Once operational, the underpass will benefit residents of newly-built housing complexes, commercial areas, and IT firms, according to authority officials. The underpass project, spanning 434 metres, faced a year-long delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and the authority spent ₹43 crore on its completion.

In 2020, the authority began working on the Vedvan project, a ₹30 crore initiative inspired by ancient scriptures. The project aims to educate the public about the historical aspects of the country, officials said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In addition to the project inaugurations, the chief minister is expected to address a gathering of around 10,000 party supporters. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office-bearers conducted meetings to finalize the event’s location, which is expected to be attended by party workers from Noida, Ghaziabad, and Bulandshahr. During the event, the chief minister will address the workers and dedicate the newly-built infrastructure projects.

“We are holding meetings with party office-bearers to ensure the success of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s event as he addresses the workers and inaugurates projects in Noida,” said Satyendra Sisodia, president of BJP’s western Uttar Pradesh region, after attending a meeting with the office-bearers and Gautam Budh Nagar Member of Parliament Dr. Mahesh Sharma.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON