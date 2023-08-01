Ghaziabad: RRTS stations to have AI systems, police posts

The Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) network in Uttar Pradesh will be equipped with different security and safety levels, apart from the introduction of AI-based security checks at 21 stations, said officials aware of the development.

The 82km RRTS project is being executed by National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) to connect the three cities of Delhi and Ghaziabad and Meerut.

As part of the security arrangements, the NCRTC has planned a police station at Duhai Depot, and police posts at Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar and Duhai RRTS stations in Ghaziabad. These stations are part of a 17km priority section, which is already ready and awaiting inauguration.

“We have planned police stations and police posts at RapidX stations,which will be manned by the Uttar Pradesh special security force (UPSSF), the agency tasked with the security of the entire network in the state. For the safety of the commuters in the country’s first regional rail system, a security system aided by the latest technologies is being established,” said Puneet Vats, chief public relations officer, NCRTC.

Officials said they are also conducting the training of UPSSF personnel on operational procedures, use of various state-of-the-art safety equipment and also to ensure effective handling of emergency situations.

The NCRTC has estimated a daily ridership of about 800,000 passengers once the entire 82km corridor gets operational. Officials said safety and security besides law and order becomes vital at stations and also for passengers.

As part of the security arrangement, the stations will be continuously monitored via CCTV cameras at two levels – at stations and the central security control level. Officials said the CCTV system will also issue alerts regarding any unauthorised entry, unclaimed luggage and overcrowding.

“The multi-zone door frame metal detector (DMFD) will be deployed for security screening of commuters at the time of entry. The DMFD will conduct full screening of commuters to scan for any suspicious items. There is also a provision of AI-enabled baggage scanners which will be capable of scanning luggage even of the size allowed on international travel,” said a spokesperson from NCRTC.

The officials said these AI technologies include dual view generator X-ray baggage inspection system which will bring out images of both the upper and lower parts of the bags passing through the scanner, thereby enabling the AI system to automatically identify any restricted items and alert the operator.

“All safety and security arrangements are made for ease of passengers and also to bolster safety and security at RRTS stations. The measures are vital and also consume time. So, we are trying to minimise the time taken with the use of AI systems,” Vats said.

The entire 82km long corridor is likely to become operational by March 2025, said officials.

