Vedic-themed park comes up in Noida’s Sector 78, place was once a dumping ground

A once neglected dumping ground in Noida’s Sector 78 will now call itself home to a Vedic-themed park — Ved Van — wherein visitors can immerse themselves in ancient India’s rich heritage and spiritual essence. The distinct zones feature a Vedic-themed laser and sound shows for audiences at 7.45pm daily. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Featuring a collection of over 50,000 plants chosen from Vedic literature, Ved Van offers a range of varied attractions, including sound and laser shows, and crafted sculptures showcasing Vedic literary works. With a budget of ₹27 crore, the park incorporates excerpts from the four Vedic literary texts — Sama Veda, Rig Veda, Yajur Veda, and Atharva Veda.

Officials at the Noida authority said that transforming this former dumping ground into Ved Van park required extensive soil compaction and preparation. Led by Vandana Srivastava, an officer on special duty (OSD), the Noida authority sought to ensure that the site was suitable for plantation and construction. “Once a garbage dump, this magnificent destination now stands as a testament to cultural richness, amusement, history, nature, and spirituality, all in one place,” said Srivastava.

Divided into seven distinct zones — Kashyap, Bharadwaj, Gautam, Atri, Vashishtha, Vishvamitra, and Agastya — Ved Van offers many visitor experiences. These zones feature a Vedic-themed laser and sound shows for audiences at 7.45pm daily, vibrant wall displays depicting scenes from the Vedic era, an open gym, and an amphitheatre powered by solar energy, among other facilities.

Nestled in Sector 78, Ved Van Road, Assotech Windsor Court, residents of the area have welcomed the park. “Ved Van is an ideal place for meditation and tranquillity. Its unique blend of spirituality and nature is truly captivating and serves as a much-needed escape from our stressful lives,” said Meenakshi Atri, a resident of Supertech Capetown.

Construction of Ved Van park commenced in January 2021, with its grand inauguration conducted last month by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath during his visit to Noida. The park is open to visitors seven days a week, from 8.00am to 9.00pm.

