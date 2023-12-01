Vehicle runs over boy, triggers pile-up on Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad

An unidentified vehicle ran over a 10-year-old boy and triggered a pile-up that left at least three cars damaged near Sikrod on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad on Friday, said police officer said.

Police said that the boy was a resident of Sikrod. (HT PHOTO)

Naresh Kumar Sharma, a local police officer, said that the boy was a resident of Sikrod. “He suffered a hit from an unidentified vehicle and succumbed...The boy’s body was lying on the expressway after the incident...The driver of a car applied brakes after seeing the body. In between, two other cars coming from behind also crashed into the stationary car. All the three cars suffered damages while their passengers suffered no major injuries,” said Sharma.

Sharma said that the boy lived nearby and that they were trying to find out why he was on the expressway. Assistant police commissioner Naresh Kumar said that a police team was investigating the case.

