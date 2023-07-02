Greater Noida: Man alleges policemen abused him after he asked them to wear helmet , inquiry ordered

A resident of a village in Greater Noida has alleged that he was abused and assaulted by two policemen on Thursday, after he asked them to wear helmets while riding a two-wheeler in Haldoni village, officials aware of the matter said on Saturday. As evidence of his complaint against the two policemen, Vishwakarma attached an audio and video recording. (Representative Image)

The complainant, Ayush Vishwakarma, who resides in Haldoni village, wrote to the Gautam Budh Nagar police commissioner Laxmi Singh on Saturday, seeking justice in the case.

According to Vishwakarma, on June 29, while heading to work in the city, he noticed two policemen riding a bike near a private hospital in the village without helmets. He said, “I simply informed them that wearing a helmet is necessary, sir. In response, they slapped and punched me. When I attempted to record the incident, they snatched my mobile phone and instructed me to collect it from the Ecotech-3 police station,” said Vishwakarma in his letter.

Subsequently, he went to the Ecotech-3 police station to retrieve his mobile phone, as stated in his letter.

“At the police station, the officers handcuffed me and physically assaulted me. One of the officers then instructed his colleague to falsely charge me under Section 151 CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure) for preventive action. I was subsequently arrested and placed in judicial custody. My parents obtained a lawyer and secured my release on bail the following day,” claimed Vishwakarma.

As evidence of his complaint against the two policemen, Vishwakarma attached an audio and video recording.

“Therefore, I request that my false case be dismissed, and appropriate justice be served,” appealed Vishwakarma.

In response to the incident, Anil Kumar Yadav, deputy commissioner of police (Central Noida) has initiated an inquiry.

“The police arrested the complainant on June 29 for performing stunts with his bike. However, regardless of the complainant’s allegations, the policemen should not have mistreated or abused him. We are currently verifying the facts and have launched an inquiry into the incident. Appropriate action will be taken based on the findings,” the DCP said.

