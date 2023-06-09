Greater Noida:Damages worth 1 crore, says GIMS inquiry report into clashes at GBU hostel

Damages worth ₹1 crore were incurred by Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in the violence between students of the institute and security guards of Gautam Buddha University (GBU) on the night of June 4, said officials of GIMS on Friday. Doors and windows as well as the main gate of the hostel building were damaged, report said. (HT Photo)

The clashes broke out at Munshi Premchand hostel of GBU where MBBS students of GIMS have been given accommodation as GIMS does not have adequate accommodation on its campus.

According to Dr (brig) RK Gupta, director of GIMS, an internal inquiry committee was constituted by the institute to submit a report on the violence.

“According to the report, the damages are estimated to be around ₹1 crore. These include damages to at least 60 vehicles belonging to students and staff of GIMS, laptops, WiFi routers, coolers, cupboards, refrigerators, TV, doors and windows as well as the main gate of the hostel building,” said Dr Gupta.

He said the report lists 60 vehicles that were vandalised, and several of them were new. “Over 50 of them are motorcycles that belonged to the medical students while the remaining are four-wheelers, some of which belong to the staff. On being apprised of the violence at the hostel last Sunday night, several teachers had reached the spot in their vehicles and had parked them outside the hostel. These vehicles were also vandalised by security guards who arrived there wielding sticks,” said the director.

The report contains all photos and videos of the violence that happened at the hostel, Gupta said.

“We are trying to get the damages to vehicles covered by insurance but the total damage incurred is estimated to be at least ₹1 crore. The damages to the hostel building are under repair as students who are on a summer break will be returning from June 19,” said Gupta.

The internal inquiry committee report will be sent to the principal secretary of medical education department, government of Uttar Pradesh, and also the management of GBU, he said.

Meanwhile, the internal inquiry committee report of GBU is still pending, said officials.

“Our cricket stadium was vandalised by students of GIMS. We are ascertaining the damages and a report on the violence is being made by a three-member inquiry committee under the in-charge of students affairs, GBU. The report should be ready in two days,” said Dr Vishwas Tripathi, registrar, GBU.

