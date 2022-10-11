Water meters in all housing societies in Noida soon

NOIDA: The Noida authority on Tuesday said that it will be installing water meters in all housing societies. The move is aimed at regulating the use of water and charging tariffs as per consumption in a particular housing society, officials said.

Currently, the housing societies are charged for water in accordance with rates fixed on the basis of plot size. The authority wants to install meters so that it can curb the misuse of water by consumers. It has already installed water meters in around 400 individual houses in Sector 19 and 27, sources said.

“We will soon start installation of water meters in housing societies. We aim to install them in 370 housing societies by the end of this month,” said Avinash Tripathi, officer on special duty (OSD), Noida authority.

The authority is also making arrangements to procure water meters. The installation work will start next week, sources said.

PS Jain, president of Confederation of NCR Residents Welfare Associations (Conrwa) said, “The Noida authority has been delaying the installation of water meters for a long time and it is leading to wastage of this precious resource. The authority should take residents’ on board and work towards water conservation.”

