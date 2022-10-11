Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / Water meters in all housing societies in Noida soon

Water meters in all housing societies in Noida soon

noida news
Published on Oct 11, 2022 11:59 PM IST

NOIDA: The Noida authority on Tuesday said that it will be installing water meters in all housing societies

Water meters in all housing societies in Noida soon
ByVinod Rajput

NOIDA: The Noida authority on Tuesday said that it will be installing water meters in all housing societies. The move is aimed at regulating the use of water and charging tariffs as per consumption in a particular housing society, officials said.

Currently, the housing societies are charged for water in accordance with rates fixed on the basis of plot size. The authority wants to install meters so that it can curb the misuse of water by consumers. It has already installed water meters in around 400 individual houses in Sector 19 and 27, sources said.

“We will soon start installation of water meters in housing societies. We aim to install them in 370 housing societies by the end of this month,” said Avinash Tripathi, officer on special duty (OSD), Noida authority.

The authority is also making arrangements to procure water meters. The installation work will start next week, sources said.

PS Jain, president of Confederation of NCR Residents Welfare Associations (Conrwa) said, “The Noida authority has been delaying the installation of water meters for a long time and it is leading to wastage of this precious resource. The authority should take residents’ on board and work towards water conservation.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vinod Rajput

Vinod Rajput writes on environment, infrastructure, real estate and government policies in Noida and Greater Noida. He has reported on environment and infrastructure in Delhi, Gurgaon and Panchkula in the past....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP