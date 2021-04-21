Weekend curfew in Noida and Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: Amid the rising Covid-19 cases, the twin cities of Ghaziabad and Noida will observe weekend lockdown from Friday night till Monday morning starting this week. The UP government on Tuesday gave directions to all the districts to observe weekend lockdown from 8pm on Friday to 7am on Monday till further orders.

On April 16, the government had issued directions for Sunday shutdown from 8pm on Saturday to 7am on Monday.

In the new order, the government also said that the weekly night curfew will now be from 8pm to 7am, instead of 10pm to 5am.

“During this period, there will be sanitisation and cleaning activities which will be taken up in different areas. Industrial units and essential supplies will continue and those going for examinations and for government and other duties will also be allowed on production of ID cards. The night curfew will also continue from 8pm to 7am,” said Navneet Sehgal, UP’s additional chief secretary (information).

Suhas LY, district magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar, said that the directions will be implemented from this weekend. “We will implement the directions and night curfew will also be in place as directed,” he said.

Ghaziabad district magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey did not respond to calls for his response.

Shailendra Kumar Singh, additional district magistrate (city), said, “The weekend closure for two days will help control spread of infection and will also help us bolster our resources in the meantime. We are ensuring that supply of oxygen and other facilities are provided to patients on time.”

Experts said that extending the weekend closure for two days will also help curb new cases.

“This will contain cases and will also help curb the spread of infection. Enforcement is a must when people come out in public places and markets. Otherwise, the impact of two-day weekend closure will be lost, and spread will continue. It was a must for cities like Ghaziabad and GB Nagar where cases are on the rise. Even Delhi has announced six-day lockdown,” said Dr Ashish Agarwal, president of Indian Medical Association (Ghaziabad).

The members of traders’ association said that they are in favour of the weekend closure of two days. “The availability of beds, medicines and even oxygen is worsening at ground level. Like Delhi, there must be a closure of at least one week if the infection is to be curbed,” said Pradeep Gupta, convener of Vyapari Ekta Samiti – Indirapuram.