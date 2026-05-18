Noida, A 24-year-old woman died allegedly after jumping from the terrace of her three-storey matrimonial house in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district following harassment by her in-laws over dowry, police said on Monday.

Woman 'jumps to death' over dowry harassment in Greater Noida; husband, father-in-law held

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The woman's 26-year-old husband and father-in-law have been arrested.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Shailendra Kumar Singh said a complaint was received at Ecotech-3 police station regarding the death of Deepika, who got married around one-and-a-half years ago to Hrithik, a resident of Jalpura village.

Deepika died after jumping from the terrace on Sunday night, allegedly driven to despair due to dowry harassment, the officer said.

Based on a written complaint filed by the deceased woman's father, a case has been registered under relevant sections of law.

Police said the woman's husband Hrithik and father-in-law Manoj have been arrested and further legal proceedings are underway.

In his complaint to police, Deepika's father Sanjeev Nagar alleged that he received a phone call from his daughter on Sunday afternoon during which she was crying and told him that her in-laws were assaulting her over dowry demands.

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{{^usCountry}} He alleged that the in-laws were demanding a Toyota Fortuner SUV and an additional ₹45-50 lakh in cash as dowry. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He alleged that the in-laws were demanding a Toyota Fortuner SUV and an additional ₹45-50 lakh in cash as dowry. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Nagar claimed that around 7 pm, he, along with some associates, went to his daughter's matrimonial home a three-storey independent house where discussions were held with the in-laws in an attempt to amicably resolve the issue. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nagar claimed that around 7 pm, he, along with some associates, went to his daughter's matrimonial home a three-storey independent house where discussions were held with the in-laws in an attempt to amicably resolve the issue. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He further alleged that around 12.30 am, he received a call from her in-laws informing him that his daughter had fallen from the roof of the house and sustained injuries and asking the family to reach Sharda Hospital directly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further alleged that around 12.30 am, he received a call from her in-laws informing him that his daughter had fallen from the roof of the house and sustained injuries and asking the family to reach Sharda Hospital directly. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "When I reached the hospital, I found my daughter lying dead," Nagar alleged. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "When I reached the hospital, I found my daughter lying dead," Nagar alleged. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In his complaint, Sanjeev Nagar named seven persons who were allegedly present at the house at the time of the incident, including Deepika's husband Hrithik and father-in-law Manoj, both of whom were arrested by police on Monday morning. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In his complaint, Sanjeev Nagar named seven persons who were allegedly present at the house at the time of the incident, including Deepika's husband Hrithik and father-in-law Manoj, both of whom were arrested by police on Monday morning. {{/usCountry}}

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The incident comes months after another alleged dowry death in Greater Noida in August 2025, when a woman identified as Nikki Bhati was allegedly set ablaze by her husband and in-laws over a demand for ₹36 lakh.PTI COR KIS DV

DV

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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