Woman killed as speeding car overturns on Noida elevated road

A woman was killed after the car she was travelling in with four others overturned on the elevated road in Noida late Friday night, police said, adding that the car was being driven at a high speed and everyone in the car had allegedly consumed alcohol. Four others in the car sustained minor injuries and were discharged after first-aid, said police.

According to the police, the group -- two women and three men -- left Sector 19 in Noida around midnight to have parathas from Murthal.

Police said Bhumika, 25, died on the spot after her head went through the front windscreen of the vehicle in the impact of the crash. Police said the car was being driven at a high speed and the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the divider before overturning. The other four occupants -- Robin Prabhash, Arpit, Abhishek and Shweta -- received minor injuries and were discharged after treatment from the district hospital.

Police said five of them worked together at a private educational society, while the sixth person, Shweta, is Prabhash’s friend.

“We spoke to the group and learnt that the friends had met at Prabhash’s house in Sector 19 and consumed alcohol there. They decided to have parathas from Murthal and left in a Nissan car, which was being driven by Prabhash. The car lost control on the elevated road and hit the divider on the right side before overturning. The car occupants claimed that the speed was only around 70 kmph but we believe it was higher. We are investigating the matter,” said Ashutosh Dwivedi, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida.

He said Bhumika’s family has been contacted and they have arrived from Gwalior. The post-mortem report is awaited, following which the family is also expected to file a complaint.

“The car is of a sturdy build, that is why the others escaped with minor injuries. However, Bhumika crashed through the front windscreen and died on the spot,” said the ADCP.

The speed limit on the Noida elevated road is 60 kmph and the cameras fine anyone who drives over a speed of 70 kmph. Since it is one of the first spots in the city where cameras were made functional, most vehicles tend to maintain low speed for fear of getting fined, traffic officials said.

Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Anil Kumar Yadav said the accident was the first speed-related incident on the elevated road in the past six months.

Speeding is among the top traffic offences in Gautam Budh Nagar with 37,261 fines issued for the offence in 2022, according to the traffic police. Overall, speeding is the fourth most common offence; the three most common being not wearing helmet, no parking and driving on the wrong side, said traffic police.

