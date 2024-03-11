Woman killed, two other women injured in hit-and-run accident in Noida

A 19-year-old woman was killed while her younger sister and friend sustained multiple fractures after an unidentified speeding car allegedly hit them while they were crossing the road near Sector 76 Metro station in Noida on Sunday, police officers said on Monday. A speeding red car allegedly hit them while they were crossing the road near Sector 76 Metro station in Noida on Sunday (Ht Archive/representational image)

“The deceased was identified as Samaila Be, 19, who hailed from Badaun and resided with her family in Barola in Sector 49. Her sister Hena Be, 17, and friend Khushboo, 25, are injured,” said station house officer (Sector 49) Anuj Kumar Saini, adding that Samaila died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 49 police station on Sunday night, following a complaint filed by Saddam (who goes by single name), a relative of the deceased woman, he said.

Saddam said his nieces Samaila and Hena and their friend Khushboo (who goes by single name) worked as house helps in Mahagun Moderne Society in Sector 78.

On Sunday, while they were heading to their places of work, an unidentified speeding red car hit them and fled the spot.

“Locals who saw the accident alerted the police, and the three were rushed to a nearby hospital, from where they were referred to Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital. While undergoing treatment there, Samaila, whose marriage was just fixed a few days ago, succumbed to injuries,” said Saddam.

“Hena suffered fractures on both hands plus severe head injury, and Khushboo underwent a surgery for her injuries late Sunday night,” he said.

“We were informed by doctors that their condition remains critical. Hena was unconscious, while Khusboo has only revealed that they only spotted the red car when it hit them at a high speed,” added Saddam.

“A case under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by the act), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act) and 304-A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the unidentified suspect at Sector 49 police station on Sunday night. Footage from CCTV cameras installed nearby the spot will be scanned for leads,” said SHO Saini.

“Efforts are underway to identify the car and its driver, and further investigations are on,” he added.