Woman’s husband, in-laws held for assault, demanding dowry in Noida

A 36-year-old woman resident of a high-rise society in Noida’s Sector 122 has alleged that her husband, father-in-law and brother-in-law physically assaulted her. Police registered an FIR and arrested the three suspects on Friday, said officials.

According to police, the complainant works at a private firm in Noida. She alleged that her husband and in-laws started pressuring her over dowry a few months after her marriage.

“The couple got married in 2018 in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur. According to the complaint filed by the victim, her husband and in-laws had been demanding dowry. On Rakshabandhan festival on Thursday, her sister, elder brother and mother visited her in Noida and an argument broke out between her family and in-laws and later the husband, brother-in-law and her father-in-law allegedly attacked her,” said Ankita Sharma, additional deputy commissioner of police, Central Noida.

The woman alleged in her complaint that her in-laws and husband attacked her, her mother, sister and brother. “The complainant has alleged that four of them suffered severe injuries after being attacked. The woman approached police around 10pm on Thursday and an FIR was registered against the husband and in-laws,” said ADCP Sharma.

An FIR has been registered against the three suspects under Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506(criminal intimidation), 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act.