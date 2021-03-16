Home / Cities / Women bikers issued heavy fines for performing stunts in Ghaziabad
cities

Women bikers issued heavy fines for performing stunts in Ghaziabad

The Ghaziabad Police on Tuesday issued heavy fines on owners of two motorcycles after two videos of people performing unauthorised stunts emerged on social media
By HT Correspondent, Ghaziabad
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:58 PM IST
HT Image

The Ghaziabad Police on Tuesday issued heavy fines on owners of two motorcycles after two videos of people performing unauthorised stunts emerged on social media.

In the first video, one woman was seen sitting on the shoulders of the woman rider on a Royal Enfield motorcycle on a road near Govindpuram. The riders were also not wearing a helmet and could not produce a driving licence when police inquired.

Police issued a fine of 11,000 against the owner.

The women were identified as rider Sneha Rajvanshi and Shivangi Dabas, both in their 20s. They had met over social media and had many followers online.

Also read: Sahibabad factory fire - Three workers succumb, toll rises to four

“We wanted girls to do something unique and hoped to inspire others. Policemen came to my house and asked for the owner of the motorcycle and I said that it was registered in name of my mother. We did not mean to have a negative influence on others,” said Rajvanshi, a resident of Shalimar Garden.

Her friend Shivangi Dabas, a resident of Shatabdi Puram, said that they upload different videos over social media and hoped to monetise their content.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

96 test +ve for Covid in Panchkula, highest since November surge

Karnataka records jump in Covid cases

CID serves notice to Naidu in Amaravati land scam

Will unravel ‘mystery’ over Jaya death: Stalin

“We did not perform stunts on the highway. In our videos we have cautioned people from attempting such acts,” she said.

In the second case, three women rode a motorcycle without a helmet and performing stunts near Govindpuram. Police were yet to identify the women but managed to track the motorcycle, another Royal Enfield, through its registration number and issued a fine of 17,000.

“The rider rode dangerously without holding the motorcycle’s handle at one point. This vehicle had a Delhi registration number. The woman riding the motorcycle in the previous case was also seen in the second video,” said Ramanand Kushwaha, superintendent of police (traffic).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ghaziabad news
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Parliament LIVE
Oscars 2021
India vs England 3rd T20
Covid-19 cases in India
Farmer Protests
Covid
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP