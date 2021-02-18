Work on link road to Jewar airport to begin soon

The Yamuna expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) on Thursday said it hired a contractor to link the expressway with the Jewar airport. The project will involve constructing a loop on the expressway and laying a new 760-metre-long road.

“The contractor will finish the project in seven months. This project is crucial because it will ease commuting,” said Arun Vir Singh chief executive officer of Yeida.

The authority sanctioned Rs74 crore for the project.