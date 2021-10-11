Work on two elevated roads expedited in Noida

The Noida authority on Monday restarted work on the Chilla elevated road project, which will ease traffic snarls on the Delhi-Noida Link Road. The authority also expedited work on the Bhangel elevated road project, adding the first girder on the road planned to address traffic congestion issues on Dadri Road, officials said.

The authority had halted work on the Chilla elevated road project a year ago due to fund-related issues.

On Monday, the authority used earth movers to remove sand at the stretch where the foundation had to be dug up.

Though budgetary provisions have not been made yet by the Uttar Pradesh government that is likely to approve them in its cabinet meeting at the earliest, the authority decided to go ahead and complete the work using its own funds. Initially, the government had approved ₹605 crore for the 6km-long elevated road in 2020.

However, half the amount was to be provided by the Public Works Department (PWD) of the UP government.

“The Noida authority will pay the funds for now, as the payment of 50% from PWD will soon be done after approvals,” said a Noida authority official.

The initial deadline for wrapping up the project was December 2021, but officials said that work will continue for another year. Once ready, Chilla elevated road will link Mayur Vihar in East Delhi with Mahamaya Flyover in Noida.

The authority has also expedited work on the Bhangel elevated road project. Officials said Covid-19-induced lockdown had hit the progress of the infrastructure projects and, post that, the graded action plan to keep pollution levels in check had hit the construction timeline during the last winter season.

“On Monday, the first girder was placed using cranes. We are hopeful of finishing the rest of the work in less than a year. The project is on track and we will try to maintain momentum before the onset of the winter season. Both the elevated roads will address congestion issues and offer smooth seamless connectivity to the thousands of commuters, who have to face hassles daily,” said Rajiv Tyagi, chief general manager of the Noida authority.

The deadline for the Bhangel elevated road fixed by the authority is December 2022. Two exit ramps will be also built to provide access to commuters travelling towards Vishwakarma Marg from the elevated road.