Yamuna CEO inspects roads around formula One circuit

In preparation for the upcoming MotoGP Bharat event, Arun Vir Singh, the CEO of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida), on Sunday conducted a thorough inspection of various key areas within the Buddh International Circuit, officials said.

The event, featuring riders from 22 countries, is scheduled from September 22 to 24, and Singh and his team are leaving no stone unturned to ensure its success.

During the inspection, Singh focused on several critical areas, including the service road, the Yamuna Expressway underpass near the Formula One Circuit, and entry points to the Buddh International Circuit.

Following the assessment, Singh directed various departments, including civil, electrical, horticulture, and engineering, to take prompt and effective measures to prepare the site for the international event.

“We have directed the staff to build a service road, repair all areas wherever there is a requirement, install streetlights, clean all surroundings and beautify all spots along the Buddh International Circuit venue so that the event is organised in its complete grandeur. Since international guests from 22 countries are about to visit to attend this event, it is our duty to stay ready to host them,” said CEO Singh.

Following the Uttar Pradesh government orders the Yeida, the Noida and the Greater Noida authorities have provided around ₹20 crore funds to Invest UP, which is co-ordinating with the organizer Fairstreet Sports to make changes in the track that was built to host the Formula One event. It is the first time that a Moto GP event is being organised at this circuit therefore the organiser with the support from the government has changed the designs of the track to make it suitable for the participants coming from 22 counties.

Additionally, Yeida has launched a beautification drive ahead of the event, as Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to attend.

After the racing event on September 23, an investment summit featuring at least 100 CEOs of automobile companies will take place at the same venue.

