Yamuna Expressway authority allots residential plots via lucky draw

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 07, 2021 11:50 PM IST
GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Wednesday allotted residential plots via a lucky draw. Officials said the process was video-recorded to maintain transparency.

The lucky draw was organised at the Community Centre in Sector P3 amid presence of at least 2% of the allottees out of a total of 15,634, who had applied for a total of 440 plots, sized 1000 square metre (sqm), 60sqm, 90 sqm and 120sqm, said officials. The draw was supervised by a three-member committee.

“We sent links to all applicants so that they can join the allotment process via Facebook. We called only 2% of all applicants to make sure social distancing rules are adhered to,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer of Yeida.

The property title will be transferred after finishing the formalities and offering possession to successful applicants, said officials.

Officials said the scheme was intended for those looking for small plots in the two categories. Residential plots were available in sizes of 60sqm, 90 sqm and 300sqm, and a few plots of 1,000 sqm, available in sectors 18, 20 and 22D, among other areas.

