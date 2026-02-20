Yeida allocates land for ₹1,290cr projects to create 7,000 jobs

GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) on Thursday issued letters of intent (LOIs) to fourprivatecompanies for setting up projects in data infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, apparel exports and integrated packaging thereby fuelling growth in the city, officials said. Among the four, Yeida proposed allotment of 50 acres of land to Gujarat Nippon International Pvt Ltd (GNIPL) in Sector 8D under the Master Plan 2041 for setting up a “Universal Packaging Hub” with a proposed investment of ₹750 crore. (HT Archive)

The proposed projects are expected to attract investments of around ₹1,290 crore and provide employment to around 7,000 people, they added.

According to officials, Yeida proposed allotment of 50 acres of land to Gujarat Nippon International Pvt Ltd(GNIPL) in Sector 8D under the Master Plan 2041 for setting up a “Universal Packaging Hub” with a proposed investment of ₹750 crore.

The proposed hub will be a multi-project integrated packaging campus catering to fast-growing domestic and export markets in fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), pharmaceuticals, e-commerce and industrial sectors and is expected to generate employment for over 6,000 people.

Yeida chief executive officer (CEO) Rakesh Kumar Singh said on Thursday: “Another firm, BK Sales Corporation, announced plans to set up a state-of-the-art hyperscale data centre along the Yamuna expressway with an investment of around ₹400 crore over two phases. The project will come up on a five-acre plot on Yeida land and comprise two advanced data centre buildings with a planned capacity of about 7,000 server racks. The company aims to begin commercial operations within 18 months of land transfer.”

According to Yeida, the facility will cater to enterprises, government bodies and digital businesses, with a focus on high-density digital operations and the rapidly expanding artificial intelligence (AI) sector.

Officials said that around 100 skilled professionals are expected to be employed once the project becomes operational.

According to officials, the data centre will deploy renewable energy solutions, advanced cooling technologies and energy-efficient power systems to minimise electricity consumption and reduce carbon emissions. Its proximity to the upcoming Jewar airport is expected to provide logistical advantages, reliable power supply and access to a robust fibre network.

Meanwhile, the Italy-based Simplast Group has proposed to invest ₹70 crore — including 50% foreign direct investment (FDI) — to establish a new manufacturing facility in Yeida area.

The unit, to be developed on a three-acre plot, will produce advanced plastic and rotational moulding products for the automobile sector. The project is expected to generate direct employment for skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled workers, while also creating indirect jobs across logistics, transport and ancillary industries.

Officials said the project will involve technology transfer, adoption of modern production systems and international quality control standards, strengthening the industrial ecosystem in the region.

Meanwhile, Noida-based Sahu Exportsreceived an LOI for allotment of a 2.5-acre land parcel in Sector 29 to expand its apparel manufacturing operations, said Yeida officials.

“The company exports premium women’s garments to the United Kingdom and the United States, among others. The proposed facility will house advanced lacework and embroidery units equipped with modern machinery to enhance production capacity and design innovation. The expansion is expected to generate around 1,000 direct jobs and further strengthen the region’s export-oriented textile ecosystem,” said Shailendra Bhatia, additional CEO of Yeida, said on Thursday.

Officials said the hub’s location near the Noida airport will offer strong multimodal connectivity and access to developing logistics infrastructure, enhancing its competitiveness as a regional distribution and manufacturing centre.