Yeida begins process to build Pod Taxi project near Noida airport

The Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) announced on Monday that it had begun the process of constructing a ₹630 crore pod taxi link under the personal rapid transport project, which will connect Jewar Airport to the proposed Film City near Greater Noida along the Yamuna Expressway. The concessioner will operate for 33 years, according to the request for proposal (RFP). The project will be transferred back to the authority after 35 years because the term for this project is that it will be built on a build, operate and transfer basis, which means that a private player will build the project and then transfer it back to the authority. (HT Archive)

Yeida intends to offer multimodal connectivity from Jewar to cities such as Delhi, Noida and Greater Noida. Yeida has decided to award a 35-year concession period to the successful bidder who will build, operate, and maintain the Pod Taxi project.

The concessioner will operate for 33 years, according to the request for proposal (RFP). The project will be transferred back to the authority after 35 years because the term for this project is that it will be built on a build, operate and transfer basis, which means that a private player will build the project and then transfer it back to the authority.

“We will finalise the company in the next two to three months following procedures as we have issued a tender for this project that is aimed at boosting connectivity from Noida airport to the proposed Film City project at sector 21 along Yamuna Expressway,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer of Yeida.

The Indian Port Rail and Ropeway Corporation Limited told Yeida in March 2023 about the pod taxi projects in South Korea, London and Abu Dhabi. Following that, Yeida approved the bid document and detailed project report, which were also approved by the state government, paving the way for the project’s tender issuance.

According to the final DPR, the 12km route connecting the two mega projects in the Yeida area will have 12 stations at Film City, Rabupura village, Sector 34, junction of sectors 28 and 33, Toy Park, intersection of sectors 29 and 32 (on 100m wide road), Apparel Park, Sector 29, junction of sectors 29 and 32 (on 75m wide road), MSME Park, and Handicraft Park. According to officials, the authority hopes to complete the pod taxi project by 2024, when the first phase of the Jewar airport is expected to be operational.

According to officials, each station will have a pod taxi service with a frequency of 20 seconds, and the project is expected to see 37,000 passengers per day who will be charged ₹8 per kilometre.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON