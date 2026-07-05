Yeida invites bids for ad agency to run its outdoor Branding drives

GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) has floated a request for proposal (RFP) to appoint an agency to handle its branding campaigns, outdoor publicity, event management and other communication activities, officials said on Sunday.

the move has come is in response to the region’s transformation following the operationalisation of the Noida International Airport and the launch of other industrial projects along the Yamuna Expressway. (HT Archive)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The agency will be empanelled for a period of two years, with a provision to extend the contract by up to one year based on performance, officials said. They added that the last date for submission of proposals is July 15, while bids will be opened on July 17.

According to officials, the move has come is in response to the region’s transformation following the operationalisation of the Noida International Airport and the launch of other industrial projects along the Yamuna Expressway.

Rajesh Kumar, additional chief executive officer of Yeida, said the authority has invited bids for the assignment through a tender.

The appointed agency will install hoardings, banners, posters, illuminated signages and exhibition displays, besides organising seminars, conferences and promotional events, said officials.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The agency may also need to provide translation services in foreign languages for official campaigns and investor outreach as needed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The agency may also need to provide translation services in foreign languages for official campaigns and investor outreach as needed. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Officials said the move is important as the authority plans to attract investment from Japan, South Korea and other countries.

The airport corridor and adjoining industrial and urban sectors are expected to witness significant growth in advertising demand as more businesses, investors and visitors converge on the region, said officials.

Yeida also plans to appoint a social media agency to enhance the authority’s digital outreach, officials said, adding that a tender has been floated for the same.

The agency will be responsible for end-to-end management of the Authority’s presence across platforms including Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and other emerging social media channels, said officials.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

With Noida International Airport now operational and several flagship projects progressing simultaneously, the authority is looking to improve engagement with investors, residents and other stakeholders through a stronger offline and digital communication network, said officials.

According to Yeida, it has allotted 3,175 industrial plots, of which lease deeds have been executed by the allottees of 2,495 plots.

In 1,785 allotments allottees got possession of land, 716 maps sanctioned, 314 units are under construction while nearly 92 units are completed and functional, said officials.