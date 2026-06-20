Yeida plans hotels, malls near Noida airport

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) is set to build hotels, malls, multiplexes, and shopping complexes on both sides of the Yamuna Expressway near the Noida International Airport, officials of the authority said on Friday.

Yeida said that with the development of hotels and other commercial projects, an Aerocity will gradually take shape with progress on the airport. (HT PHOTO)

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Yeida said that with the development of hotels and other commercial projects, an Aerocity will gradually take shape with progress on the airport.

“The commercial activities will be carried out on both sides of the Yamuna Expressway near the airport and land use has already been decided in the sectors. Planning for hotels, malls, multiplexes, and shopping complexes is underway and the authority has expedited the work on development of an Aerocity,” said Shailendra Bhatia, additional chief executive officer of Yeida, on Friday.

Officials said the development of multiplexes and shopping units will also create employment opportunities in the area. It will also attract investment to the region and boost economic activity.

Operations at Noida airport started on June 15 and the cargo services kicked off June 17. Now, emphasis will be placed on the Aerocity being developed around the airport, said officials.

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{{^usCountry}} Industrial and residential sectors are being developed near the airport and the land has been allotted to several major companies, which will also establish their units soon, said officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Industrial and residential sectors are being developed near the airport and the land has been allotted to several major companies, which will also establish their units soon, said officials. {{/usCountry}}

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These companies will soon start construction work and under the Authority’s plan, commercial activities will be promoted on both sides of the expressway so that modern facilities can be provided to passengers, investors, and tourists coming to the airport, said officials.

The proposed constructions will take place in sectors 30, 31, 23A, 23B, 23C, 23D, 23E, Sector-7, and Sector-8. Officials aware of the development said commercial land use has already been earmarked in these sectors.