Yeida plans to conserve heritage sites in villages near Jewar

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) has proposed to conserve heritage sites in villages within 30 kilometres radius of the upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar. Officials said that the authority has also planned to develop ecotourism in the region which includes revival of natural ponds, promoting folk artists, and creating wetlands, among others.

The officials said that the ecotourism will not only help villagers earn livelihood but also give visitors a chance to learn about the local culture.

“The authority has prepared a draft proposal about the project which will be discussed in detail and approved in our upcoming board meeting. Once approved, we will prepare a detailed project report of the project,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer, Yeida.

As per the proposal, Yeida will first identify the villages in 30km radius of Jewar, where the airport is scheduled to come up by September, 2024.

“We will carry out a survey and identify the villages for the project soon after the board meeting. We will start this project first in villages located near Jewar airport site. Later, we will identify the villages in Aligarh, Mathura and other districts located along the Yamuna Expressway,” said Singh.

The Yeida board meeting is expected to take place by end of March this year.

According to the officials, there are heritage sites in several villages such as Dankaur, Bilaspur and Jahangirpur, which are located near the airport project site. For instance, Dankaur has a temple of Guru Dronacharya, a famous character in Mahabharata, the officials said, adding that several sites in these villages are protected by the Archaeological Survey of India.

“If the survey finds out more villages with heritage sites, then we will include them in the project,” said Singh.

