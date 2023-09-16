Yeida plans to develop Aerotropolis around Jewar airport

The Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority has earmarked at least 6554 hectares of land for Aerotropolis around Noida airport being developed at Jewar along Yamuna Expressway. The authority has already decided to develop the aviation hub on 4,480 hectares of an area along Yamuna Expressway. The Yeida have directed the planners and the experts to plan the layout so that it can become home to various themes, including an innovation and tech hub, commercial centres, a logistics hub, hospitality options, and recreational and entertainment areas. (Sunil Ghosh/ HT Photo)

“We have decided to develop the Aerotropolis on the lines of Delhi’s Aerocity located just next to IGI airport in national capital but ours will be much bigger and set to become the hub of business activities,” said Arun Vir Singh chief executive officer of the YEIDA.

The Yeida in its 78th board meeting approved a proposal that earmarks 6,554 hectares of land for this ambitious project and now the authority will seek nod from the UP government. Once the UP government will give its green signal the authority will take this crucial project to the next stage, said officials.

“The UP government wants to create a self-contained, world-class hub within the Aerotropolis and hub will encompass business zones, logistics activities, commercial districts, hospitality facilities, recreation areas and various other supporting activities. This project will boost not only residential development but also the industrial boom, also boasting state-of-the-art infrastructure to support a diverse range of themed developments,” said Singh.

The Yeida have directed the planners and the experts to plan the layout so that it can become home to various themes, including an innovation and tech hub, commercial centres, a logistics hub, hospitality options, and recreational and entertainment areas.

The Yeida said that it will be having hotels, service apartments, innovation centers, and tech hub along with biotechnology park, research and development centres, as well as information and software technology hubs.

“There will be shopping malls, exhibition halls, and showrooms. Space will also be allocated for warehouses, freight complexes, and logistics parks within the Aerotropolis. It will offer efficient connectivity for executives and professionals to distant markets,” said Singh.

The authority’s planning department has also proposed clusters of hotels, entertainment options, and retail establishments will serve both travellers and the local community.

“An emphasis has been placed on environmental protection with mandatory rainwater harvesting systems in both private and public buildings. Water bodies will be developed on 81 hectares of the area,” added Singh.

