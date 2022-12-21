Yeida to bring new plot scheme next month

GREATER NOIDA The Yamuna expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) has decided to come up with a new residential plot scheme in sector 22D. This is after Yeida allotted 477 plots in December for which 64,000 people applied.

“We have decided to come up with a plot scheme for those people who want to build their house near the airport in the Yamuna region. We have not decided when the scheme will be launched, but we will soon do so,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer of Yeida.

The authority is planning to offer at least 2,000 plots of 80-200 square metres, said officials. The rate and other details will be finalised soon and provided in a brochure to be published next month in 2023, said officials.

On September 7, Yeida had launched a residential plot scheme offering only 477 plots in different sizes. It saw big response after as many as 80,000 applicants purchased brochures and 64,000 submitted application fees for these plots, which were allotted on December 16 via a lucky draw.

Buyers, however, have also demanded that Yeida must change the allotment process from lucky draw to online allotment system.

“Lucky draw is an old system and takes a lot of time. Now, Yeida must start allotment, digitally replacing the manual lottery system for better transparency and accountability,” said Om Raizada, an activist from Greater Noida’s sector P3.

