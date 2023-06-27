Yeida to build 2 e-ways, rail corridor between Chola, Jewar

The Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) announced on Monday that it has decided to build two new expressways and a rail link to connect Chola Railway Station in Bulandshahr to Jewar, where the Noida International Greenfield Airport is being built. According to officials with knowledge of the matter, Yeida has earmarked the land of 55 villages for development because it has discovered that people are developing illegal projects on some patches and wants to stop the development of these unauthorised projects by buying the land from farmers. (HT Archive)

Yeida approved a proposal in this regard in its 77th board meeting on Monday.

“There will be 2.5km gap between the two expressways, and this area will be developed into a warehousing and logistics hub, creating enormous business opportunities and helping in job creation. A rail link will also run parallel to one of the expressways connecting the airport and this area with the Delhi-Howrah rail link on which the Chola railway station is located in Bulandshahr,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer of Yeida.

Yeida will now seek approval from the Uttar Pradesh government for these projects. According to officials, it will prepare the detailed project report containing the budget and other provisions before work begins at the site.

One expressway will be 20km long, and the other will be 16km long, with the rail link built along the 20km expressway. Yeida has also approved the master plan 2041, which defines the area for the two expressways and the rail link to provide multi-modal connectivity to the Jewar airport and the dedicated space between the two expressways, said officials aware of the matter.

“Per the master plan-2041, we have decided to acquire land from 55 villages in nearby Bulandshahr for this project. Following the land acquisition, the development of warehousing, logistics and connectivity projects will begin on-site. After completing the formalities associated with this project, we will start acquiring the land. We will buy land directly from the farmers in these villages,” said Singh.

The two expressways will be 75 metres wide with parallel service roads and a green belt. Chola is a small railway station in Bulandshahr on the Delhi-Howrah rail route.

“The goal of constructing the rail link and the two expressways is to connect Jewar airport with the Delhi-Howrah railway line so that this region can benefit from rail connectivity and the high-speed Metro in the pipeline until Delhi. The government also plans to expand Chola Railway Station into a bigger platform to cater to the expected increase in traffic,” said Singh.

