Yeida to cancel allotment of 130 industrial plots

The Yamuna expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) is set to cancel allotment of 130 unregistered industrial plots in Greater Noida. The authority had warned the allottees to get the plots registered last month. The authority had warned the allottees to get the plots registered last month (Representative photo)

The notice was issued to 366 industrial plot allottees, instructing them to complete the registration process within the stipulated time frame. Based on the responses received after the notices, the authority will now initiate allotment cancellation of the 130 plots for violation of norms, officials said.

According to the authority, out of the 366 allottees, 76 have so far registered their industrial plots while 58 allottees have responded, but have not submitted the necessary documents for registration. Cases of the remaining allottees are reported to be pending for various reasons.

Yeida officials said that despite industrial plots being allotted a long time ago, in many cases, neither the registration has been completed nor have industrial activities commenced.

“Action will be taken against those allottees who have not yet responded, as per the rules. A meeting will soon be held at the authority level to review all pending cases and cancellation will be processed,” Nagendra Pratap Singh, the authority’s additional chief executive officer (ACEO), said.

“The authority’s objective is not to harass anyone unnecessarily, but to ensure that the objectives for which the industrial plots were allotted are fulfilled. We appealed to the allottees to complete the registration process in a timely manner and to inform the authority if they are facing any problems,”Singh said.