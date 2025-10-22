Yeida to develop Japanese medical device manufacturers’ project

GREATER NOIDA:

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) has decided to develop a Japanese medical device manufacturing cluster near Noida International airport, officials said on Tuesday.

The authority will sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) during an upcoming visit of a Japanese delegation in this regard before the project is taken to the next stage, said officials.

“This development happened after a high-level visit last week from Medical Excellence Japan (MEJ) officials hinted at a major step toward developing this region as a hub for advanced medical technology,” said Shailendra Bhatia, officer on special duty (OSD) of Yeida who was part of the meeting that took place last Thursday.

During a Yeida office visit, the MEJ officials met Yeida chief executive officer (CEO) RK Singh and officer on special duty Shailendra Bhatia among other officials to finalise the details of MoU focused on collaboration in the medical devices sector.

The proposed MoU is being formulated to significantly benefit the upcoming Medical Devices Park in Sector 29, near the airport, said Yeida officials.

Once MoU is signed in next couple of months, Yeida and MEJ officials will facilitate investment thereby luring leading Japanese medical device firms to set up manufacturing and research and development units within the park being developed with at least seven firms starting operations in the project, said officials.

The partnership through the MoU will enable initiation of the transfer of cutting-edge technology and know-how from Japanese firms to Indian companies, opening export channels by creating new export opportunities for products manufactured by Indian companies at the park, targeting the specialised Japanese healthcare market, said officials.

“This partnership with MEJ is a game-changer for the Medical Devices Park and the ‘Make in India’ initiative. It will accelerate the creation of a sophisticated healthcare ecosystem, driving innovation, and positioning us as a key global manufacturing location,” said Yeida chief executive officer (CEO) RK Singh

The upcoming visit by senior MEJ leadership is scheduled in the coming month, during which the MoU will be officially signed. It will be followed by a delegation of leading Japanese medical device manufacturers visiting the Medical Devices Park, meeting with local Indian firms, and exploring specific opportunities for joint ventures and collaborative manufacturing, said officials.

.