Yeida to explore possibility of different Metro modes to Noida airport

Greater Noida: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) has decided to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) on the unconventional modes of metro connectivity that will link the upcoming Jewar international airport with the rest of Delhi-NCR.

Officials aware of the development said the government was considering three modes of metro connectivity -- Metro Lite, Metro Neo and Express Line, each differing from the other in terms of speed, budget, ease of construction methodology, among other parameters. At present, most of the Delhi Metro and the lone line of Aqua Metro follow the conventional mode.

Yeida has already roped in the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to prepare the DPR for the three modes.

“We got the DMRC to prepare a DPR of a metro line connecting Noida airport to Greater Noida’s Knowledge Park-II, which is a distance of approximately 35.6 km. We forwarded the DPR to the state government for necessary assessment and approval. The state government gave its observation and asked us to prepare a DPR of the three modes of connectivity. The DMRC will soon start preparing the DPR of the three models,” said Arun Vir Singh, CEO of the Yeida.

As per the DPR of the metro line, 25 metro stations have been proposed on the 35.6km route which will require a corpus of ₹7,000 crore. Yeida officials said they are aiming to finish the connectivity project by 2024, when the airport at Jewar is also scheduled to be completed.

The UP government is of the view that faster connectivity is a necessity because of the low speed on normal metro link. The speed limit for small vehicles on the Yamuna expressway, where Jewar is located, is 100 kmph and 60 kmph for heavy vehicles. With an average speed of 30-35kmph on the normal metro link, passengers travelling from Greater Noida to Jewar airport will prefer travelling in car to save time.

“The state government wants to explore the fastest mode of conveyance from Greater Noida to Noida airport. We have not fixed a deadline to ready the DPR of the three modes. The DMRC will be asked to finish and submit the report at the earliest so that we can finalise on the fastest mode of conveyance and start work without delay. We need to develop the connectivity before the airport becomes functional,” said Singh.

“The state government wants a dedicated Airport Express Line or something that will run at a speed of 90 to 110 kmph,” said Singh.

Metro Lite, which is light rail urban transit system, and Metro Neo-- a mass rapid transit system, are cheaper alternatives to the conventional metros that smaller cities are opting for to augment public transport.