Yeida to launch 6,500 plot affordable housing scheme near Noida airport

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) has decided to launch an affordable housing scheme of 6,500 residential plots near the greenfield Noida international airport, said authority officials on Wednesday. Apart from 6,000 plots of 30 square metres, there will be around 500 plots of size ranging from 200 square metres and 4000 square metres for residential use. The rates of bigger size plots will be around ₹ 24,000 per square metre, said officials. (VT Archive)

A total of 6,000 plots will be of 30 square metre size and each may cost around ₹8 lakh, officials said, adding that the pricing offers an opportunity for lower middle class to build houses near the airport.

Yeida said it will launch the scheme after the model code of conduct notification is lifted next month.

“We have decided to come up with the plot scheme for the middle-class and lower middle-class because they also need to build their homes in this urban area being developed in close proximity to the Noida airport. Once all formalities are finalise, we will launch the scheme,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer, Yeida.

Yeida may launch the scheme in June or July once the formalities related related to the scheme are completed.

The plots of all sizes will be allotted through a lucky draw once all applications are received as per the laid down norms.

“Once all formalities related with exact rate, size, date of scheme and location is finalised, the authority will publish the schedule of the scheme,” said a Yeida official, asking not to be named.

These plots will be available in sectors such as 17, 18 and 20, where the authority had earlier launched a plot scheme in 2008-09, said officials.

However, Yeida is yet to give possession to many allottees in these sectors because some farmers refused to give up their land for the development of housing schemes. They filed writs in the Allahabad high court affecting the residential plot scheme, said officials.

Yeida officials said they are resolving the issues of farmers, and offering possession to allottees. Yeida said the land for the new scheme to be launched next month is free from all dispute and the possession of plots will be offered after the allotment is done.