Yeida tweaks new plot scheme rules to benefit buyers

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Monday said it has tweaked the plot scheme rules to benefit buyers who have already applied for the 400 plots that are on offer, adding that the scheme has already become a hit among buyers.

A total of 54,195 applicants have bought the brochures for the scheme and 31,150 have already deposited the fee.

Yeida launched the scheme on September 7 and the lucky draw for allotment is scheduled for November 8.

“We have tweaked a condition in the scheme rules to benefit the buyers. Those applicants who have already applied for the plot scheme can now change the option for payment in case they will get the plots in the lucky draw. This is applicable to those who opted for the payment in instalments and not at one go. Now, they can visit our portal and change the option as per their preference. If they opt to pay for a one-time payment,their applications will be included in the priority lot that will go in for the first draw,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer, Yeida.

The option to change the payment instalments is open from October 3, the CEO said.

There are 326 residential plots available in Sector 16, along with others in sectors 17, 18, 20 and 22D.

The plots in Sector 16 are in sized that range from 120 square metres (sqm), 162sqm, and 200sqm. The plot sizes in sectors 17, 18, 20 and 22D are in the range of 60sqm, 90sqm, 120sqm, 162sqm, 200sqm, 300sqm, 500sqm, 1,000sqm, and 2,000sqm.