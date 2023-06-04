Yeida to bring plot relocation policy to address possession issues

The Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) plans to introduce a plot relocation policy to resolve plot possession delays stemming from ongoing land disputes, enabling thousands of allottees to take possession of their plots.

(HT Archive)

The policy approval is slated for discussion in the upcoming board meeting on June 16.

Yeida’s chief executive officer, Arun Vir Singh, said the proposed policy would greatly benefit plot allottees who have awaited possession of their respective plots. He said, “Under this new policy, we will be able to relocate a plot to a dispute-free location, enabling allottees to assume possession and use the plot without hindrance.”

The issue began in 2008 when Yeida began procuring agricultural land from farmers for government schemes such as road and sewage network development and urban development. However, resistance from many farmers, who filed writs in court to retain their land, has resulted in significant development impediments.

Substantial portions of the land remain under farmers’ ownership, obstructing numerous development projects in this region. In addition, specific sectors demonstrate a clear divide, with some areas government-owned and others disputed by farmers. Such disputes have stalled essential infrastructural projects such as roads and parks. “Development of the entire area is halted because some farmers object to land acquisition,” said a Yeida official.

One such example of a land dispute affecting the development is the 2013 industrial plot scheme in which Yeida could not give possession to all, nor could it develop all road works even in ten years. Yeida had allotted plots of various sizes under the YEA-2013 open-ended scheme in 2013, including 300 square metres, 450 square metres, 595 square metres, 1000 square metres, 1800 square metres, and 4000 square metres. However, even after ten years, possession of all plots has yet to be provided due to court cases filed by farmers.

Explaining what the proposed policy will do, the official quoted above said that in a sector, while most plot owners, say 500, can take possession, a small group, for instance, 10, cannot because of unresolved land issues. Therefore, Yeida intends to relocate these affected property owners to a new location where land is not under dispute, the official said.

However, Rishabh Nigam, president of the Yamuna Expressway entrepreneur association, said that while the plot relocation scheme is welcome, it alone will not remove all obstacles to development work. “While the plot relocation scheme would benefit plot owners, the successful completion of public utility projects such as road development hinges on acquiring all contested land patches,” said Nigam.

