North civic body inks MoU with Indian Oil to set up waste to energy plant in outer Delhi

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) to set up integrated waste to energy (WTE) plant in outer Delhi.

Municipal officials said the plant will not only help the corporation deal with its daily garbage but also help reduce the civic body’s dependency on the Bhalswa landfill site. The total waste generated in the north corporation area is around 4,500-4,600 metric tonnes a day.

Jai Prakash, mayor north corporation, the facility is likely to come up at one of the municipal land available in Ranikhera near Mundka or in the Narela-Bawana area.

“The MoU was signed through video conferencing in the presence of Union minister of petroleum Dharmendra Pradhan and lieutenant-governor Anil Baijal. We are hoping that construction of this plant will be completed in a year’s time,” Prakash said.

The waste to energy plant will help in the disposal of 2,200 metric tonnes of waste collected from City-Sadar Paharganj, Karol Bagh and Narela zones, which is currently being dumped at the Bhalswa landfill site.

The garbage will be segregated as organic waste and refuse-derived fuel (RDF) to produce compressed biogas (CBG) and plastic or syngas. The existing WTE plant at Narela-Bawana disposes of 2,300 metric tonnes of waste daily as per the Solid Waste Management Rules of 2016.

The role of IOCL would be to facilitate identification of technology partner, selection and appointment of the concessionaire for setting up the plant and an arrangement to purchase products manufactured at the plant which may include CBG, plastics, ethanol, electricity, synthetic methane, and hydrogen.

“The concessionaire selected by IOCL will develop the plant, arrange finance for the implementation of the project, its operation and maintenance. The concessionaire would also pay the north corporation an amount per tonne of of solid waste supplied. However, the north corporation will provide suitable land, municipal solid waste and help in obtaining grants from the Centre under various schemes,” Prakash said.